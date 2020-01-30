SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 438.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.40. 268,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $270.54 and a one year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

