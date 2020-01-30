SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,982. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. ValuEngine cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

