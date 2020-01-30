SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 112,340.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG remained flat at $$37.16 on Thursday. 2,352,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

