SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.07 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

