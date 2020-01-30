SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 322.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,545 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,381. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $84.64 and a one year high of $143.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

