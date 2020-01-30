SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,781. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $81.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

