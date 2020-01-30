SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 21,164 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.60. 1,480,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,267. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

