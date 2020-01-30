SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 92.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 172.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.34. The company had a trading volume of 350,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,259. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.65. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.46 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

