Sharpay (S) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded up 58.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Sharpay has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Sharpay has a total market capitalization of $149,234.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharpay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sharpay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.03146971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00123097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sharpay Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,031,302,597 tokens. Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io. The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay.

Sharpay Token Trading

Sharpay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.