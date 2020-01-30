Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sharps Compliance in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

SMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of SMED traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,260. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.23. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.