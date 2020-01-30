Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SHW traded down $21.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $568.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $397.00 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. ValuEngine downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.36.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

