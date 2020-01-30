Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.91 to $20.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.26 billion to $18.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.72 billion.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.70-23.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a hold rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a peer perform rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $583.71.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $29.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $561.12. The stock had a trading volume of 341,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,209. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $397.00 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $579.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

