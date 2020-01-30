Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cfra

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cfra in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $635.00. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.36.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $24.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $565.46. 671,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $579.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $397.00 and a 52 week high of $599.95.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

