SHIELD Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $97,491.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,477.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.19 or 0.01908752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.10 or 0.04141071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00716438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00128237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00748805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009286 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00718808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.