Shift (SHIFT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $819.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Shift has a market capitalization of $386,345.00 and approximately $819.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,710,615 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

