Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,084 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 78.3% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

SHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SHG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,403. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

