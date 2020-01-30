Short Interest in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Drops By 5.3%

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.17. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aemetis stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Aemetis worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

