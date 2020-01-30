Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Drops By 5.2%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,500 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 593,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ALDX stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $161.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 20,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 652,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 293,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,463 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 80,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.