Short Interest in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Expands By 5.4%

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arlington Asset Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:AI opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.00. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

