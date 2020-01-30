Short Interest in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expands By 5.5%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $1,050,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,049 shares of company stock worth $22,624,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in AutoNation by 48.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

