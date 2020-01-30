Short Interest in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Declines By 5.0%

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:DERM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 65,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,130. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. Dermira has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dermira will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dermira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dermira by 621.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dermira by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dermira by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 216,449 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dermira by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

