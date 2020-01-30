Short Interest in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Grows By 5.8%

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 116,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ET shares. TheStreet cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

