Short Interest in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Drops By 5.1%

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 14,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $122.93. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.