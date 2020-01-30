Short Interest in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Grows By 5.7%

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $120.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.96.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $255,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,133.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,654,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 232,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,684,000 after buying an additional 151,423 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,863,000 after buying an additional 149,780 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

