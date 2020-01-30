Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Decreases By 5.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 735,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HOV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,593. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($4.43). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $713.59 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOV shares. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5,968.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $307,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.