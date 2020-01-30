Short Interest in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Increases By 5.4%

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of InterGroup from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get InterGroup alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of InterGroup worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTG opened at $36.63 on Thursday. InterGroup has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43.

InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.