Short Interest in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Increases By 5.9%

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 21,820,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.32. Livent has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. Livent had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Livent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Livent by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Livent by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 72,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

