Short Interest in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Increases By 5.4%

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

MANU opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $761.76 million, a PE ratio of 172.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Manchester United had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,279,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,797,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

