Short Interest in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Decreases By 5.3%

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 427,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $104,417.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Get National General alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in National General by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the third quarter worth about $229,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of National General by 43.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of National General by 7.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $22.10 on Thursday. National General has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.60.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National General will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGHC shares. ValuEngine raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.