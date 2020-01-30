Short Interest in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expands By 5.8%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 81.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,337,000 after buying an additional 63,195 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $2,248,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.09.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $382.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $384.68.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.