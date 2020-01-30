Short Interest in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Increases By 5.3%

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 25,780,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,514.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $220,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,768,250.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,991 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,612,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,068,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $17,827,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

