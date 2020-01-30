Short Interest in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Increases By 9.6%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 235,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.33. 58,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,235. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

POWL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,078,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,168,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

