Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Rises By 9.7%

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on PXS. Aegis began coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pyxis Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

In other news, insider Phillips Gary 927,000 shares of Pyxis Tankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 64,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,130. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.