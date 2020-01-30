Short Interest in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Drops By 10.1%

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 483,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 398,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,090. RadNet has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other RadNet news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,886.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in RadNet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RadNet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RadNet by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in RadNet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

