Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Drops By 5.3%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Friday, December 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its position in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,000 shares during the period. Scully Royalty accounts for 5.5% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned about 21.81% of Scully Royalty worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRL opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. Scully Royalty has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

