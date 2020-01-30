Short Interest in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Declines By 9.8%

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 682,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Itau Unibanco cut Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $473,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,945,000 after buying an additional 155,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,171,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 431,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.87. 716,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,175. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.