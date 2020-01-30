Short Interest in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expands By 5.1%

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes purchased 821 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $128,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Stepan alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. Stepan has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $105.87. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.