Short Interest in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Rises By 5.2%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total transaction of $4,707,061.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,651.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,050 shares of company stock worth $61,477,207. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 73.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $654.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $376.00 and a fifty-two week high of $667.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $600.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.84.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $32.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.08.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.