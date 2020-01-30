Short Interest in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Expands By 5.4%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 7,180,000 shares. Approximately 23.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

YRCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in YRC Worldwide by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in YRC Worldwide by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 72,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in YRC Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in YRC Worldwide by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.50.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

