ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $18,452.00 and $1,896.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.64 or 0.03127079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00194437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

