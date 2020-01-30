Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 471,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 201,572 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

BAC traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,494,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,052,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $301.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

