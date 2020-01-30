Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) Short Interest Update

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,225,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,790. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. Sibanye Gold has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 129.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 22.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

SBGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.