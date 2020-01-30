Sidoti Raises AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $85.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $67.49. 1,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,092,809.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,918,295.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,568 shares of company stock worth $6,407,560. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

