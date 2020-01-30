Sierra Oncology Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of SRRA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,999. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

