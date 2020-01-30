Sierra Wireless, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWIR. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 19.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 363.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 29.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

