Sierra Wireless, Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a report released on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$229.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.57 million.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at C$12.98 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of C$10.22 and a one year high of C$21.10. The company has a market cap of $485.39 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In related news, Director Kent Paul Thexton purchased 10,000 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.45 per share, with a total value of C$104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$556,755.10.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

