Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. Silicom has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $278.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. Silicom had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Silicom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Silicom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the third quarter worth $204,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Silicom during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Silicom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SILC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

