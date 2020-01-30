Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SILC. BidaskClub lowered Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Silicom stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.66. Silicom has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the third quarter worth $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the third quarter worth $204,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

