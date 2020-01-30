Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at Citigroup

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.81. 19,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,381. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 187.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

