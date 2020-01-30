Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIMO stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

A number of analysts have commented on SIMO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

